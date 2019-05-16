Royals' Jorge Lopez: Still searching for first win
Lopez (0-5) took the loss Wednesday as the Royals fell 6-1 to the Rangers, giving up five runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out seven.
A two-run shot by the recently promoted Willie Calhoun in the first inning put Lopez in an early hole, and Kansas City's offense was never able to climb out of it. The right-hander has been taken deep 12 times in only 48.2 inning so far in 2019, leading to a rough 6.29 ERA despite his solid 46:19 K:BB. He'll look to finally get into the win column in his next start Tuesday in St. Louis.
