Royals' Jorge Lopez: Stumbles in spot start
Lopez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Orioles, giving up four runs on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out six.
The right-hander labored to record 14 outs, tossing only 46 of 82 pitches for strikes, and Lopez exited the game on the hook for his eighth loss of the year before Kansas City rallied in the late innings. Lopez is expected to take his 6.61 ERA and 95:38 K:BB through 98 innings back to the bullpen once Danny Duffy (hamstring) rejoins the rotation in September.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....