Lopez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Orioles, giving up four runs on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out six.

The right-hander labored to record 14 outs, tossing only 46 of 82 pitches for strikes, and Lopez exited the game on the hook for his eighth loss of the year before Kansas City rallied in the late innings. Lopez is expected to take his 6.61 ERA and 95:38 K:BB through 98 innings back to the bullpen once Danny Duffy (hamstring) rejoins the rotation in September.