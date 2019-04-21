Royals' Jorge Lopez: Surrenders four earned runs
Lopez gave up four earned runs on eight hits with one walk while striking out six through seven innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Sunday.
Lopez was able to get through seven innings but surrendered five runs to put him on the hook for the loss when he left the game. The Royals scored six runs in the eighth inning to make this a no-decision for the right-hander. The 26-year-old continues to have problems with the long ball as he allowed a three-run home run to Clint Frazier in this contest. Lopez has given up seven home runs and has a 4.50 ERA through five starts this season. Lopez will get his next start Saturday against the Angels.
More News
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Burned by long ball•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Turns in quality start•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Hurls quality start against Detroit•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Surrenders four in loss•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Starting third game of season•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: May stick around at spring camp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 5 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...