Lopez gave up four earned runs on eight hits with one walk while striking out six through seven innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Sunday.

Lopez was able to get through seven innings but surrendered five runs to put him on the hook for the loss when he left the game. The Royals scored six runs in the eighth inning to make this a no-decision for the right-hander. The 26-year-old continues to have problems with the long ball as he allowed a three-run home run to Clint Frazier in this contest. Lopez has given up seven home runs and has a 4.50 ERA through five starts this season. Lopez will get his next start Saturday against the Angels.