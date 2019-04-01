Royals' Jorge Lopez: Surrenders four in loss
Lopez (0-1) took the loss and surrendered four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings Sunday against the White Sox.
Lopez made it through the first three innings of his outing unscathed, but things started to fall apart in the fourth when he allowed two runs on a pair of solo homers. He gave up two more runs in the sixth without recording an out, which, in the eyes of skipper Ned Yost, warranted his removal. While this likely wasn't the start to the season Lopez was looking for, he'll have a shot at redemption in his next scheduled outing Sunday against Detroit.
More News
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Starting third game of season•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: May stick around at spring camp•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Poised to break camp in rotation•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Fans five against San Diego•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Likely shut down for 2018•
-
Royals' Jorge Lopez: Rocked for seven runs Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...