Lopez (0-1) took the loss and surrendered four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings Sunday against the White Sox.

Lopez made it through the first three innings of his outing unscathed, but things started to fall apart in the fourth when he allowed two runs on a pair of solo homers. He gave up two more runs in the sixth without recording an out, which, in the eyes of skipper Ned Yost, warranted his removal. While this likely wasn't the start to the season Lopez was looking for, he'll have a shot at redemption in his next scheduled outing Sunday against Detroit.