Lopez (4-8) was tagged with the loss against Oakland on Tuesday, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four.

Lopez cruised through six scoreless innings before surrendering a pair of runs in the seventh, leading to his eighth loss. Despite the disappointing outcome, the outing continued a streak of solid September starts in which Lopez has given up only four earned runs over 17.1 innings. The 26-year-old will try to get back into the win column when he heads to Minnesota on Sunday to make his next scheduled start.