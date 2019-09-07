Lopez improved to 3-7 on the season after throwing six shutout innings Friday against the Marlins, striking out five while allowing four hits.

It was a smooth outing throughout the day for Lopez, as he only once allowed a Marlin to reach scoring position. The 26-year-old was able to lower his ERA to a still-poor 6.23, and the performance was likely strong enough to earn him another start, which will likely come Thursday against the White Sox.