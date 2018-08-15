Lopez will be called up from Triple-A Omaha to start Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

The Brewers scrapped developing Lopez as a starter midway through last season, but he was a consensus top-100 prospect in the game prior to the 2016 season, and when the Royals targeted him in the Mike Moustakas trade, they likely saw some untapped potential with him as a starter. There is not much recent data to go on with him working as a starter, but he tossed 5.2 scoreless innings while striking out seven in a start for Triple-A Omaha last week. Given Lopez's pedigree and that recent outing, he's an interesting player to monitor in deeper formats, as he'll be allowed to stick in the rotation if he has initial success. That said, there will be plenty of blow-up potential against a Blue Jays team that ranks eighth in the majors with a 108 wRC+ against right-handed pitching since June 1. A corresponding move will be made Wednesday. Burch Smith will move to the bullpen.