Soler went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run Thursday against the White Sox.

Soler took Ross Detwiler deep in the third inning to record his 26th homer of the season. He's swung a hot bat since the All-Star break, recording four multi-hit efforts and three home runs in seven starts. Soler is now hitting .248/.319/.518 across 404 plate appearances for the season.

