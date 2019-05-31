Soler went 1-for 4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 4-2 victory over the Rangers.

Soler smacked a three-run shot off Jeffrey Springs in the sixth inning to give the Royals the lead for good. The 27-year-old has been a solid source of power this year, which also comes with a high strikeout rate. He's batting .245/.296/.505 with 14 home runs, 39 RBI, 27 runs scored and 69 strikeouts through 56 games.

