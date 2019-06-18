Soler went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk to help the Royals to a 6-4 victory over the Mariners on Monday.

The Royals were trailing 4-3 in the eighth inning but Soler gave them the lead back for good with a two-run blast off Anthony Bass for his 19th long ball of the season. The 27-year-old is hitting just .245, but he's provided solid power returns for the Royals so far this season, as he's clubbed 17 doubles in addition to the 19 homers to leave him with a .520 slugging percentage through 269 at-bats.