Soler went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run Saturday in the Royals' 11-3 loss to the Twins.

Soler has been the star of the Royals' series in Minnesota thus far, collecting five hits and scoring four times between the first two games of the series. He'll look to keep rolling the finale Sunday, when he'll bat cleanup while manning right field.

