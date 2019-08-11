Soler went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double and five RBI in a 10-2 win over the Tigers on Sunday.

Soler hit a two-run shot in the third inning and added another solo homer in the eighth inning. The 27-year-old homered four times in the final three games of the series and is three home runs away from the Royals franchise record. Soler is hitting .259/.344/.555 with 35 home runs through 120 games this season.