Soler went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a walk Sunday in the Royals' 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.

Soler's fifth-inning solo shot off Nick Kingham ended a frustrating stretch for the slugger, who had gone 1-for-27 with 13 strikeouts over the preceding seven games. The slump has resulted in Soler's season average plunging to .233, but that's a fair price for fantasy managers to pay in light of the career-best power production the 27-year-old has supplied. The home run was his 22nd of the season, exceeding his previous career high by 10 with 78 games left to play. He'll be back in the lineup for Monday's series finale as the Royals' designated hitter and No. 5 batter, per Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City.