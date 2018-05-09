Soler was 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored, three RBI and a walk in the Royals' 15-7 win over the Orioles.

Soler started the scoring with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning as the Royals scored 10 in the frame. The 26-year-old may have broken his 10-game hitting streak Saturday, but is 5-for-7 over the last two games. Overall, Soler has an impressive .324/.436/.546 slash line and features a walk rate over 15 percent.