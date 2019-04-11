Soler went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against Seattle.

Soler launched a two-run homer to center in the third inning and doubled home a run in the seventh, but the Royals would fall in extra innings, 7-6. The 27-year-old has put on a power display at the dish over his previous two contests, leaving the yard in both games while driving in five runs.