Soler went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a run scored and a double in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rays.

Soler went 0-for-3 in Game 1 but came alive early in the nightcap as he did all his damage through the first three innings. The 27-year-old has endured a slow start to the season and is slashing .231/.283/.479 with seven home runs and 19 RBI in 31 games.