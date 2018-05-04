Royals' Jorge Soler: Cracks fourth homer
Soler went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and three runs scored in Thursday's win over the Tigers.
Soler's reemergence has been one of the bigger surprises of the season so far. He has his slash line up to .312/.435/.538 and he's hit two homers in his last three games to bring his total to four. An improved contact rate and better plate discipline is fueling his success. Entering play Thursday, Soler had a 0.67 BB/K, ranking 41st among 177 qualified hitters. He's now a fixture in the two hole for Kansas City, batting in front of Mike Moustakas.
More News
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Homers, continues to get on base•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Sits out first game of doubleheader•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Heads to bench for Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Reaches base three times•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Drives in lone run in win•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Not starting Saturday•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H top-200 trade chart
Our Scott White gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...