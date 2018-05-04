Soler went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and three runs scored in Thursday's win over the Tigers.

Soler's reemergence has been one of the bigger surprises of the season so far. He has his slash line up to .312/.435/.538 and he's hit two homers in his last three games to bring his total to four. An improved contact rate and better plate discipline is fueling his success. Entering play Thursday, Soler had a 0.67 BB/K, ranking 41st among 177 qualified hitters. He's now a fixture in the two hole for Kansas City, batting in front of Mike Moustakas.