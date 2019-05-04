Soler went 3-for-3 with a solo homer and a sacrifice fly in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Tigers.

After putting the Royals on the board in the fourth inning, Soler took Shane Greene deep in the ninth frame to bring Kansas City within one, though that's ultimately where things would end. Soler's three-hit effort Friday raised his average to .242, which marks the highest it has been since April 11.