Soler went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Tigers.

Soler had yet another solid night at the plate, accounting for both of the Royals' runs in a tightly contested matchup. The 27-year-old is averaging a modest .244/.295/.512 with a team-leading 17 home runs, 17 doubles and 47 RBI to go with 32 runs scored.