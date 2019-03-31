Royals' Jorge Soler: Drives in three
Soler went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Royals defeated the White Sox 8-6 on Saturday.
Serving as the designated hitter, Soler doubled twice to left field and is now 5-for-7 on the young season. He already has totaled five RBI, and the 27-year-old should continue to regularly serve as the Royals' cleanup hitter.
More News
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Manning cleanup spot•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Returns to action Friday•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Scratched from lineup Wednesday•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Healthy heading into spring ball•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Starts up rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...