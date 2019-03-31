Soler went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Royals defeated the White Sox 8-6 on Saturday.

Serving as the designated hitter, Soler doubled twice to left field and is now 5-for-7 on the young season. He already has totaled five RBI, and the 27-year-old should continue to regularly serve as the Royals' cleanup hitter.