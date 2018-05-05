Soler went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in Friday's win over the Tigers.

Soler's two-run hit came in the eighth inning and broke a 2-2 tie. He's now riding a 10-game hitting streak, bringing his batting average up to .309 in the process. The young outfielder has four home runs and 12 RBI on the season and has impressively worked 19 walks in 119 plate-appearances, which has helped him to achieve a .429 on-base percentage.