Royals' Jorge Soler: Drives in two in win Friday
Soler went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in Friday's win over the Tigers.
Soler's two-run hit came in the eighth in a 2-2 tie, putting the Royals on top leading into the ninth behind closer Kelvin Herrera. Soler is now riding a 10-game hitting streak, and has brought his batting average up to .309 in the process. The young outfielder has four home runs and 12 RBI on the season, and has impressively worked 19 walks in 119 plate-appearances, which has helped him to achieve a .429 on-base percentage.
More News
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Cracks fourth homer•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Homers, continues to get on base•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Sits out first game of doubleheader•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Heads to bench for Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Reaches base three times•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Drives in lone run in win•
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...