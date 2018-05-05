Soler went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in Friday's win over the Tigers.

Soler's two-run hit came in the eighth in a 2-2 tie, putting the Royals on top leading into the ninth behind closer Kelvin Herrera. Soler is now riding a 10-game hitting streak, and has brought his batting average up to .309 in the process. The young outfielder has four home runs and 12 RBI on the season, and has impressively worked 19 walks in 119 plate-appearances, which has helped him to achieve a .429 on-base percentage.