Soler (toe) took some at-bats against Ian Kennedy in a simulated game Friday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Soler has been shut down since June 17 with a left toe fracture. It's positive news that he's hitting against live pitching, as this likely means he's almost ready for a rehab stint. More news on his progress should surface as Soler nears a return from the disabled list.