Soler is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

With no designated hitter spot available in the Cardinals' NL ballpark, Soler will get the night off as the Royals go with Jon Jay, Abraham Almonte and Alex Gordon from right to left in their outfield. Soler is hitting just .105/.190/.158 over his last five games, but owns a solid .289/.392/.474 line to go with five homers across 42 games this season.