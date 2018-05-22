Royals' Jorge Soler: Gets breather Tuesday
Soler is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
With no designated hitter spot available in the Cardinals' NL ballpark, Soler will get the night off as the Royals go with Jon Jay, Abraham Almonte and Alex Gordon from right to left in their outfield. Soler is hitting just .105/.190/.158 over his last five games, but owns a solid .289/.392/.474 line to go with five homers across 42 games this season.
More News
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart