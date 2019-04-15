Soler went 1-for-4 with a home run and walk in a 9-8 victory against the Indians on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has been an all-or-nothing guy in 2019. He's always struggled with contact, but Soler leads the league with 24 strikeouts early this season. However, he also has nine extra-base hits, including four homers. Owners would like to see Soler make more contact, as he is hitting just .217, but he does possess a .500 slugging percentage with 13 RBI and seven runs in 60 at-bats.