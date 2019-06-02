Soler went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Texas.

After hitting seven home runs in both April and May, Soler continues swinging a dangerous bat with his 15th homer. Despite already striking out 74 times, the 27-year-old's OPS is just shy of .800 across 242 plate appearances this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories