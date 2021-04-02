Soler went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a pair of walks during Thursday's Opening Day win over the Rangers.

Coming off an oblique injury that derailed most of his 2020 season, Soler sprung out with a solid start against Texas, reaching base in each at-bat. The 29-year-old added an exclamation point by evening the score at 8-8 with a solo home run against Kyle Cody in the fourth inning. Fantasy managers can only hope that Soler can replicate his 48 home-run campaign from 2019.