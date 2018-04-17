Royals' Jorge Soler: Heads to bench for Game 2 of doubleheader
Soler is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.
Soler will take a seat to start the second half of the twin bill after going 2-for-4 in Game 1. In his place, Whit Merrifield will slide to right field while Ryan Goins picks up a start at second base.
