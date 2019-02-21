Soler (toe) is 100 percent healthy heading into Cactus League play, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Soler missed the final three and a half months of the 2018 campaign due to a fractured toe, but he's back to full health ahead of Saturday's spring opener. Prior to getting injured, the soon-to-be 27-year-old was enjoying a career-year, slashing .265/.354/.466 with nine homers and 28 RBI in 61 games. He's expected to open the season as the Royals' primary designated hitter.

