Royals' Jorge Soler: Healthy heading into spring ball
Soler (toe) is 100 percent healthy heading into Cactus League play, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Soler missed the final three and a half months of the 2018 campaign due to a fractured toe, but he's back to full health ahead of Saturday's spring opener. Prior to getting injured, the soon-to-be 27-year-old was enjoying a career-year, slashing .265/.354/.466 with nine homers and 28 RBI in 61 games. He's expected to open the season as the Royals' primary designated hitter.
More News
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Starts up rehab assignment•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Takes part in baserunning•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Faces live pitching•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Shifts to 60-day disabled list•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Still weeks away from return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleeper picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings and busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Does a new team matter?
Does the lineup around a player really matter for Fantasy? We dive into the numbers
-
Why Adalberto Mondesi is must-have
Adalberto Mondesi is shaping up to be one of the most controversial players of 2019, but Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects, shortstop
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
15-team Rotisserie mock draft
The 15-team format is becoming more common in high-stakes games like NFBC. so Scott White and...