Soler went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two strikeouts in a 6-1 victory against the Yankees on Thursday.

He's still striking out more than 40 percent of the time, but Soler also has 10 extra-base hits, including five homers in 72 at-bats. So while the .236 batting average is a bit low, Soler has posted 14 RBI and eight runs with a .514 slugging percentage this season.