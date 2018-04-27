Soler went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and a strikeout in Thursday's loss to the White Sox.

Soler is walking at an elite clip -- 18.2 percent of the time -- this year, which has contributed greatly to a .416 OBP, the 17th highest in the league. He sports an inflated .375 BABIP, but the 26-year-old is showing improved power at the plate (six extra-base hits, two home runs in 61 at-bats), which is likely a result of swinging at better pitches.