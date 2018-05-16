Soler (ribs) will DH and bat second against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, 610 Sports Radio - Kansas City reports.

Soler was forced to miss Tuesday's game due to a displaced rib that he suffered Monday, but he's apparently feeling good enough to go heading into the series finale. Fortunately, the Royals will receive a scheduled off day prior to Friday's game versus the Yankees, so Soler will get additional time off following Wednesday's outing.

