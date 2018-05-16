Royals' Jorge Soler: In Wednesday's lineup
Soler (ribs) will DH and bat second against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, 610 Sports Radio - Kansas City reports.
Soler was forced to miss Tuesday's game due to a displaced rib that he suffered Monday, but he's apparently feeling good enough to go heading into the series finale. Fortunately, the Royals will receive a scheduled off day prior to Friday's game versus the Yankees, so Soler will get additional time off following Wednesday's outing.
More News
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...