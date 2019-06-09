Soler went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the White Sox.

The 27-year-old went deep against White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez and later scored a run in the ninth but it obviously wasn't enough. Soler is up to 17 homers and 44 RBI in 2019 as he finally seems to be tapping into the power that he was expected to have when he was a prospect.