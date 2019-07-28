Soler went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-6 win over Cleveland.

Soler tacked on an insurance run with his solo shot off Tyler Clippard, extending his team's lead to 9-5 in the sixth frame. The 27-year-old breakout campaign continues as he's now up to 28 long balls and 73 RBI.