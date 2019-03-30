Soler will serve as the Royals' designated hitter and cleanup man Saturday against the White Sox.

Soler, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's season opener, will make his second straight start at DH. It had been expected that Soler would see most of his action in the corner outfield to begin the season, but manager Ned Yost prefers the defense upgrade Whit Merrifield provides in right, according to Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com. As long as Soler keeps seeing steady at-bats, fantasy managers won't complain how the 26-year-old is deployed. In fact, handling DH duties may prove more beneficial for Soler, who would likely be at less risk of a potential injury.