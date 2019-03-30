Royals' Jorge Soler: Manning cleanup spot
Soler will serve as the Royals' designated hitter and cleanup man Saturday against the White Sox.
Soler, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's season opener, will make his second straight start at DH. It had been expected that Soler would see most of his action in the corner outfield to begin the season, but manager Ned Yost prefers the defense upgrade Whit Merrifield provides in right, according to Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com. As long as Soler keeps seeing steady at-bats, fantasy managers won't complain how the 26-year-old is deployed. In fact, handling DH duties may prove more beneficial for Soler, who would likely be at less risk of a potential injury.
More News
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Returns to action Friday•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Scratched from lineup Wednesday•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Healthy heading into spring ball•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Starts up rehab assignment•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Takes part in baserunning•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...