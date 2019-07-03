Soler went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-5 loss to Cleveland.

It's his second homer in three games and 23rd of the season -- an impressive number for a player whose career high was 12 coming into 2019. Soler's .238/.305/.506 slash line does limit his fantasy appeal, but the 27-year-old is finally starting to cash in on the promise he showed as a Cubs prospect.

