Soler is not in the lineup Saturday against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soler started the Royals' season opener in right field, going 0-for-3 with a walk. He'll sit Saturday in favor of Paulo Orlando, who will play center field, pushing Alex Gordon to left and Jon Jay to right. It may take a few weeks to figure out the Royals' outfield rotation and to learn how often Soler will be in the lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories