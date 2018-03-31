Royals' Jorge Soler: Not starting Saturday
Soler is not in the lineup Saturday against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Soler started the Royals' season opener in right field, going 0-for-3 with a walk. He'll sit Saturday in favor of Paulo Orlando, who will play center field, pushing Alex Gordon to left and Jon Jay to right. It may take a few weeks to figure out the Royals' outfield rotation and to learn how often Soler will be in the lineup.
