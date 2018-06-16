Soler (toe) is expected to miss at least six weeks, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

A foul ball to the foot has interrupted what was looking like a breakout season for Soler. Specifically, he fractured the first metatarsal in his left foot. The 26-year-old will be re-evaluated in a week, and if the fracture has separated any farther, Soler will need to undergo surgery. Whit Merrifield shifted out to right field upon Soler's exit Friday, opening up second base for Ryan Goins.