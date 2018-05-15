Soler is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rays due to a displaced rib, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Soler suffered the injury while making a leaping catch during Monday's game. Fortunately, manager Ned Yost said the issue isn't anything serious. The 26-year-old will be available off the bench as a defensive replacement and could ultimately return to the lineup for Wednesday's series finale.

