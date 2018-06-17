The Royals placed Soler (toe) on the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

The move to the DL was inevitable after Soler fouled a ball off his left foot in Friday's game against the Athletics and was later diagnosed with a fractured toe. The injury is expected to keep Soler on the shelf for at least six weeks, creating a void at a corner-outfield spot until early August. Per Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com, Paulo Orlando will receive the nod in right field Sunday, but Jorge Bonifacio could end up being the primary replacement for Soler once his 80-game suspension lapses later this month.

