Soler went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-4 loss to the Rangers.

It's his sixth homer of the year but his first in 14 games, and Soler hit only .189 (10-for-53) during his power drought. The 26-year-old still boasts a .285/.381/.473 slash line on the season despite the slump, however, and he could be ready to start heating up once again.

