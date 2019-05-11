Royals' Jorge Soler: Reaches base three times
Soler went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in a 5-1 victory against the Phillies on Friday.
The 27-year-old has been feast or famine early this season. While he does have 10 home runs, which is already his most in three years and only two shy of his previous career high, Soler also leads the league with 53 strikeouts. His two free passes Friday are very rare for the free-swinging Soler, and as a result, he only has a .315 on-base percentage. However, behind the homers, he does own a .531 slugging percentage. He is also hitting .259 with 25 RBI and 20 runs in 147 at-bats.
