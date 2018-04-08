Royals' Jorge Soler: Reaches base three times
Soler went 3-for-4 with a double in Sunday's loss to the Indians.
Prior to Sunday's game, Soler had failed to record a hit over four games this season. However, while he reached base three times, Soler couldn't manage to cross the plate and was caught stealing in his one attempt to swipe a base.
