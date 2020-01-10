Play

Soler agreed to a one-year, $7.3 million contract with the Royals on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Soler surprised many by cranking 48 homers while driving in 117 RBI over 162 contests during his first full season of big-league action. He'll be expected to be a key bat in the lineup during the 2020 campaign.

