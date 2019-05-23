Royals' Jorge Soler: Records three-run homer
Soler went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Soler took Michael Wacha deep in the third inning to record his 11th home run of the season. He's been relatively quiet at the plate of late, recording eight hits in his past 37 at-bats with four extra-base knocks and nine strikeouts. Still, he's shown plenty of pop in the early going, slugging .495 across 201 plate appearances.
