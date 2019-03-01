Soler (undisclosed) will start in right field and bat cleanup in Friday's spring game against the Angels, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Soler was scratched from Wednesday's lineup for undisclosed reasons but he's apparently healthy given his quick return, especially with him starting in the outfield. The 27-year-old is expected to begin 2019 as the primary designated hitter for the Royals.

