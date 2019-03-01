Royals' Jorge Soler: Returns to action Friday
Soler (undisclosed) will start in right field and bat cleanup in Friday's spring game against the Angels, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Soler was scratched from Wednesday's lineup for undisclosed reasons but he's apparently healthy given his quick return, especially with him starting in the outfield. The 27-year-old is expected to begin 2019 as the primary designated hitter for the Royals.
More News
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Scratched from lineup Wednesday•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Healthy heading into spring ball•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Starts up rehab assignment•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Takes part in baserunning•
-
Royals' Jorge Soler: Faces live pitching•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-hype sleepers
The hype is gone for these players but the potential is still there, says Heath Cummings.
-
Harper makes Phils a juggernaut
Bryce Harper finally found a new home, and it was a best-case scenario for Fantasy players....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring: Brinson, Sisco won't go quietly
Lewis Brinson, Chance Sisco and Julio Urias fight for jobs while Nick Senzel may have already...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.