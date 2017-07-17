Soler was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.

Soler was unable to parlay his success in the Pacific Coast League into an everyday role with the Royals during his latest stint with the big club, as he had picked up just three starts over the Royals' last eight contests. He went 0-for-12 at the plate during that stretch to drop his season average to .154. Alex Gordon (.192 average over 311 plate appearances) hasn't provided much of an impact as the Royals' primary left fielder, so if he fails to show improvement in the coming weeks and Soler starts raking again at Omaha, the 25-year-old could soon be in line for another promotion.