Soler has dropped 20 pounds during the offseason due to an improved diet and has also worked to retool his swing, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

Upon being traded to the Royals last winter, Soler was expected to seize a full-time role in the majors in 2017, something that hadn't been afforded to him in a crowded Cubs outfield the prior two seasons. The 25-year-old ended up falling well short of expectations, slashing just .144/.245/.258 while striking out in 32.7 percent of his plate appearances across 35 games with the Royals, resulting in the outfielder spending most of the year at Triple-A Omaha. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds last season, Soler is hoping a lither frame in addition to the adjustment in his approach in the batter's box will be enough to help him improve his outfield defense and contact rate, respectively, without sacrificing his signature power. Soler's pedigree makes him an intriguing late-round target in fantasy drafts, but in order to win an Opening Day starting gig, he'll need to convince the coaching staff in spring training that the changes he's made in the offseason will set him up for more success in 2018.