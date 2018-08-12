Soler (toe) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Saturday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

The move won't change much for Soler, who will still be eligible to come off the disabled list next week, although that is extremely unlikely. The 26-year-old is not near a minor-league rehab assignment and is looking at a return in late August, at the absolute earliest.

