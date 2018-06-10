Manager Ned Yost reported that Soler (toe) is healthy enough to start Sunday against the A's but will be given the day off to rest, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Yost opted to proceed very cautiously with Soler as he's dealing with a bruised toe. With an off day Monday, Soler should be ready to rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Reds.

